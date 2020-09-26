Africa.com

Industrie Africa Makes It Easy to Discover African Fashion Brands

Nisha Kanabar was a woman on a mission when she founded Industrie Africa in 2018.  Recognizing the difficulty of obtaining information about African fashion, she launched a site intending to educate the world and to showcase amazing talent from across the continent.  In just two short years, she has turned it into a go-to authority for all things pertaining to African fashion, and she’s now revamped the site so that consumers can purchase the eye-catching fashions she profiles.      

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

