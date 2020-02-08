Sat. Feb 8th, 2020

Inside Mozambique’s 3D Printed Lodge

Built from sand, the Kisawa Sanctuary is set to open on the remote Benguerra Island off the east coast of Mozambique this year. The resort will be the first of its kind, treating guests to a luxurious travel experience that truly makes the most of modern-day sustainable architecture solutions. Accommodations on the island include 12 one, two and three-bedroom thatched bungalows across a whopping 300-hectare stretch of pristine beach, forest and sand dunes.

