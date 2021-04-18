Inside Naomi Campbell’s Villa: ‘It’s like Little Italy in East Africa’

British model Naomi Campbell has showcased her airy villa in the Kenyan coast. In a video interview with the Architectural Digest magazine, Ms Campbell, who was appointed Kenya’s tourism ambassador in January, walks through the villa professing her love Kenyan-made furniture and art. The villa is roofed with dried coconut palm leaves, locally known as makuti. Ms Campbell during the interview says she loves furniture made in African countries and often collects pieces from different countries. The 50-year-old style icon and philanthropist said she had visited Malindi in the 1990s and fallen in love with the Kenyan coast. Her villa is located in a luxury resort that has other private residences.
SOURCE: ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST
