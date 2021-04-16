Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Inside Naomi Campbell’s Villa: ‘It’s like Little Italy in East Africa’

4 hours ago 1 min read

British model Naomi Campbell has showcased her airy villa in the Kenyan coast. In a video interview with the Architectural Digest magazine, Ms Campbell, who was appointed Kenya’s tourism ambassador in January, walks through the villa professing her love Kenyan-made furniture and art. The villa is roofed with dried coconut palm leaves, locally known as makuti. Ms Campbell during the interview says she loves furniture made in African countries and often collects pieces from different countries. The 50-year-old style icon and philanthropist said she had visited Malindi in the 1990s and fallen in love with the Kenyan coast. Her villa is located in a luxury resort that has other private residences.

SOURCE: ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST

More Articles

1 min read

Tunisian Farmers Want to Commercialise their Ancient Farming Practice

4 hours ago
1 min read

Philanthropy Used as a Tool to Empower African Firms

4 hours ago
1 min read

South African Cryptocurrency Investment Platform Takes Over the European Market with its New App

4 hours ago
2 min read

The Story of Rwanda’s Regeneration and Rehabilitation

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa CDC is Now Waiting for the Second Dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine

4 hours ago
1 min read

The First African Cannabis-grower to Win European Union Permission to Export

4 hours ago
1 min read

Another Pandemic is Ravaging African States

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Roadmap for the Closure of Kenya’s Largest Refugee Camps

4 hours ago
1 min read

Breakthrough in Africa’s Fight Against Malaria

4 hours ago

You may have missed

6 min read

Cape Town’s Exotic Lifestyle Draws Interest From Remote Workers From Around The World

11 mins ago
4 min read

Radisson Hotel Group Announces Its Arrival At Victoria Falls, An UNESCO World Heritage Site

53 mins ago
3 min read

Standard Bank Group Appoints New Chief Executive For Africa Regions

2 hours ago
1 min read

Inside Naomi Campbell’s Villa: ‘It’s like Little Italy in East Africa’

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: