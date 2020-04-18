Inside Swakopmund Hotel

For many people across the world who cannot travel due to Covid-19, YouTube videos are a great way to escape to another country without flying. Even though you cannot purchase a holiday right now, it will inspire you to add it to your destination when it is safe to travel again. Without giving away too much, Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre, once a historic 1901 station building, pays homage to the architecture and history of the building. The hotel has managed to add a touch elegance to the historical building where travellers can enjoy a pre-dinner drink at the Whistle Stop Lounge & Bar or catch up some work in opulent public areas. The hotel is perfect for the entire family. There’s a casino for those who want to take a chance on the slots, a cinema for the teenagers, a gym for the fitness fanatics and conferencing and events facilities for business travellers. Platform One Restaurant, an elegant Victorian-style restaurant serves gourmet à la carte menu and speciality buffet meals.

