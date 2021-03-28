Inside Thebe Magugu’s Tale of Queer Love and African Spirituality

For his Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, South African fashion designer, Thebe Magugu, created a film depicting a love story between two strong women. Assembling a roster of talents, including Chloe Andrea Welgemoed for set design and styling and Kristin Lee-Moolman as director, the film is an artistic tour-de-force, but the fashion is the true stand-out. Along with African spirituality, the idea of the collection was also about using everything around you, creating naturally. In South Africa, eco-printmaker Larisa Don created botanical transfers by plant-pounding cannabis and imphepho (the plant traditional healers burn to communicate with the ancestors) onto merino wool. On the other side of the world, Mr. Adachi San – the revered Japanese textile maker – made hand-crafted black wool suiting with tufts of rayon pom-poms hand-sewn onto the garment, thus creating a fabric that gives off the sense of at once, being prey and a predator.
SOURCE: DAZED
More Articles
Sudan’s Pyramids Yearn for Recognition
Enjoy a Feast at Ghana’s Largest Eatery
Pics from these African Gems Will Make You want to Book a Flight
South Africans Planning Trips Abroad may want to Halt Plans
Botswana is Set to Welcome Back Travelers
In the Shadow of Nollywood, Filmmakers Examine Boko Haram
Ric Hassani Wants to Remind You Nigerian Music is More Than Afrobeats
British University to Return Benin Bronze to Nigeria ‘Within Weeks’
The Textile Designer Bringing Ethiopian Craft to a New Audience