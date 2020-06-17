Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Integrity In Development Projects: The African Development Bank Debars Sieyuan Electric And Subsidiaries For Fraud

9 seconds ago 2 min read

Share it!

As part of the settlement agreement with the Bank, Sieyuan is debarred for a period of 12 months, Jiangsu Rugao for 20 months

Pursuant to a settlement agreement between the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and Sieyuan Electric, the company will be debarred for 12 months. Jiangsu Rugao, a Sieyuan subsidiary, will be excluded from Bank-financed projects for 20 months.

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) on June 16, 2020, announced the conclusion of a negotiated settlement agreement with Sieyuan Electric Co. Ltd., a China-based contractor, thus resolving various sanctionable practices committed by the company.

In 2015, Sieyuan participated in a tender for the upgrade and rehabilitation of two substations, a component of the Bank-financed Scaling Up Energy Access Project in Rwanda. An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption has concluded that Sieyuan engaged in a fraudulent practice: The company falsified its credentials in order to appear to meet the qualification criteria of the tender related to a bidder’s experience. Further, the company provided falsified documentation in response to an inquiry by the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption, thus engaging in an additional obstructive practice. Lastly, Jiangsu Rugao HV Electric Apparatus Co., Ltd., a Sieyuan subsidiary, submitted forged certifications in the context of Sieyuan’s bid in order to erroneously evidence that various components it manufactures comply with the technical requirements of the tender.

As part of the settlement agreement with the Bank, Sieyuan is debarred for a period of 12 months, Jiangsu Rugao for 20 months. The debarments render the companies ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the specified period.  The 20 months debarment imposed on Jiangsu Rugao qualifies for cross-debarment by the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group pursuant to the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions.

By imposing a debarment of 12 months and 20 months on Sieyuan and Jiangsu Rugao, respectively, the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption recognizes Sieyuan’s extensive cooperation with the investigation, including its partial voluntary disclosure of the sanctionable conduct. Sieyuan and Jiangsu Rugao will be released from debarment at the expiry of their respective debarment periods, subject to a successful review of the companies’ integrity compliance program by the Bank.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Tags:

More Articles

3 min read

In A Milestone Partnership, Vezeeta Extends Its Telehealth Solution To Ministry Of Human Resources And Social Development Of Saudi Arabia

15 mins ago
2 min read

#AfricaMasks4All Calls For Donations For #1millionmaskchallenge

21 hours ago
4 min read

Equity Group Foundation And Mastercard Foundation Ensure Wings To Fly And Elimu Scholars Continue Their Education

21 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Integrity In Development Projects: The African Development Bank Debars Sieyuan Electric And Subsidiaries For Fraud

9 seconds ago
2 min read

Lockdown Legends To Deliver A Night Out, In, Like Never Before!

5 mins ago
3 min read

In A Milestone Partnership, Vezeeta Extends Its Telehealth Solution To Ministry Of Human Resources And Social Development Of Saudi Arabia

15 mins ago
61 min read

What African Business Leaders Need to Know about Social Movements that Have Gained Momentum in 2020

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today