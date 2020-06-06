Africa.com

Interview: ANTI is Lagos’ Go-To Creative Direction Studio

In the Lagos creative community, Pablo & Jennifer reign supreme. Founders of ANTI, a hard-to-categorize producer of art, film, graphic design, and all manner of art direction, the design duo are the first call for artists looking to sculpt their message. ANTI applies their idiosyncratic expression towards projects ranging from graphic design, art direction for ads, music videos, films, paintings and murals. The remarkable nature of their work has put them on a pedestal within the creative nucleus that is Lagos. The dynamic duo of Jennifer and Pablo have worked on music videos for Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Odunsi, Santi, and Sauti Sol. As well as designed sets for ads of organizations such as Absolut Vodka, Jameson, Nike, Coca-Cola, Nivea and UNICEF. Their approach to videos and art direction is injecting the Lagos creative scene with a much-needed breath of fresh air.

