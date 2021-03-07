Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Interview: Sincerely Ria is Giving Guinean Fashion Its Flowers

15 hours ago 1 min read

Mariama Diallo has been tearing up the runways and fashion editorials as a supermodel with campaigns for Savage x Fenty by Rihanna and KKW Beauty by Kim Kardashian West. At the most recent New York Fashion Week, however, she took on a new role as fashion designer for her own line, Sincerely Ria, which celebrates her native Fulani culture. The new collection, The Oshun, celebrates not only female beauty and the many ways that it manifests itself but also the magic of womanhood. Named after Oshun, the African goddess of femininity, fertility, beauty, and love, the collection is wrapped within the warmth and divinity of its namesake. The brand follows an ethos of inclusivity, community, and the power behind being beautiful because you have decided to be. Challenging the notion that beauty is always to be accompanied by pain, Mariama and Sincerely Ria are celebrating the rejection of beauty and body standards and expectations. The Oshun line is a nod to the opulence of Mariama’s African heritage and Guinea’s Fulani culture, with special attention to the use of brilliant colors, exciting designs, and stunning silhouettes.        

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Mr. Eazi Is Fostering the Next Generation of African Music

15 hours ago
1 min read

Is Hollywood Ready to Stop Stereotyping Africa?

15 hours ago
1 min read

South African Illustrator Karabo Poppy’s Take on Sneaker Culture Celebrates African Design

15 hours ago
1 min read

Growing the Maghreb’s Property Portfolio

2 days ago
1 min read

Rwanda’s Potential Spark for an E-waste Movement across East Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

How the Lack of Proper Infrastructure has Affected Food Prices in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Developing Africa’s Super App

2 days ago
1 min read

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Hits the Ground Running on First Day

2 days ago
1 min read

Logistics Startups Bid on Tech in Enabling Africa’s Largest Free-trade Area

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Interview: Sincerely Ria is Giving Guinean Fashion Its Flowers

15 hours ago
1 min read

Mr. Eazi Is Fostering the Next Generation of African Music

15 hours ago
1 min read

Is Hollywood Ready to Stop Stereotyping Africa?

15 hours ago
1 min read

South African Illustrator Karabo Poppy’s Take on Sneaker Culture Celebrates African Design

15 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: