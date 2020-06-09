Investing In African Mining Indaba Releases Report

Share it!

“The Impact of COVID-19 on African Mining”

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) is pleased to announce the release of the results of its latest research project; dedicated to analysing the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on African mining businesses, operations and investment decisions, as well as forecasting investment and procurement levels over the next 6-12 months.

Mining Indaba believes that in tragedy there inevitably lies opportunity. As the world’s largest mining investment event, it is committed to supporting its community in understanding and navigating this crisis, so that African mining can emerge stronger and more resilient.

As such, this and future Mining Indaba research projects will offer a portion of same high-level insights as the main conference, but in a complimentary format available to access from home.

To collect data for this project, Mining Indaba hand-selected a number of CEOs and senior executives from across the African mining sector. Those who participated include: investors, financiers, top executives from service providers and decision-makers from junior, mid and major mining corporates. Having secured the data, Mining Indaba then engaged with top industry experts to provide incisive commentary on the findings.



A summary of key insights is available here as a complimentary download.

