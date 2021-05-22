Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Investing in Africa’s Most Promising Companies

8 hours ago 1 min read

African private equity fund manager Ascent has announced the first rolling close of its Ascent Rift Valley Fund II (ARVF II) at more than US$100 million, which will be used to invest in small and medium-sized enterprises in East Africa. The fund will provide funding to scalable SME businesses, helping to drive wider business and industrial development, particularly targeting the financial services, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade and services, education, healthcare, and agro-processing sectors. ARVF II has already made its first investment, into financial services, in January 2021. Investors in ARVF II include leading Africa investors such as Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries, the UK’s development finance institution CDC Group, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Norwegian investment fund Norfund, and Proparco, a subsidiary of Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

UK Mining Firm to Compensate Miners it Exploited in Tanzania

7 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisia’s Last Opportunity to Save the Economy

8 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum Gets a Debt Settlement from France

8 hours ago
1 min read

A One Stop Place for Procurement Information in Tanzania

8 hours ago
1 min read

African Health Tech is Flourishing

8 hours ago
1 min read

Distance Education Can Eliminate Current Barriers to Higher Education in Africa

8 hours ago
1 min read

A Resurgent Interest in Islamic Finance in Africa

8 hours ago
1 min read

A Billion Euros to Build Vaccine Production Hubs in Africa

8 hours ago
1 min read

The Bids to Operate in Ethiopia’s Telecommunications Space are In

8 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here