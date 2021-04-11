Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Island Hopping in Lamu

2 days ago 1 min read

Covered in ninth-century ruins, sandy beaches, and boho boutique hotels, the islands blend Swahili, Arab, Chinese, and Indian cultures. The Tusitiri is a languorous base for exploring Lamu’s bustling hamlets and emptier margins. Measuring 65 feet from almond-shaped bow to stern, with a deck polished to a rich patina, it moves with surprising grace and speed; seven sailors are needed to raise anchor and hoist its imposing sails. Sail past Lamu Old Town, the oldest and best-preserved Swahili settlement in East Africa, and on to Matondoni, where Tusitiri was built. Circumnavigate the island to anchor at remote Kipungani, a cluster of thatched houses fronted by a deserted beach.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

More Articles

1 min read

Getting Locals to Travel like Tourists in South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

The Travel Clan is Dedicated to Showing the Gems of Africa on a Budget

2 days ago
1 min read

Lupita Nyong’o’s Trip to the Serengeti National Park Will Give You FOMO

2 days ago
1 min read

Egypt’s New Wintery Attraction

2 days ago
1 min read

Where to Find Tantalizing African Cuisine in Chicago

2 days ago
1 min read

From a South African Slur to a Scathing Drama about Toxic Masculinity

2 days ago
1 min read

Meet the Design Stars of Tomorrow

2 days ago
1 min read

South African Rapper 22 is Serious about Her Craft

2 days ago
1 min read

“I’m Taking Back What’s Mine”: The Many Lives of Thandiwe Newton

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

How Organisations Can Shape Their Culture For The New World Of Work

9 hours ago
4 min read

POPI: Where Businesses Should Be Right Now If They Are To Achieve Compliance By July 2021

12 hours ago
2 min read

Kenyan Retail-Tech Startup Tanda Secures Funding For Regional Expansion From HAVAÍC

13 hours ago
6 min read

10 Best Ghanaian Music Singles

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: