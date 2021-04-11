Island Hopping in Lamu

Covered in ninth-century ruins, sandy beaches, and boho boutique hotels, the islands blend Swahili, Arab, Chinese, and Indian cultures. The Tusitiri is a languorous base for exploring Lamu’s bustling hamlets and emptier margins. Measuring 65 feet from almond-shaped bow to stern, with a deck polished to a rich patina, it moves with surprising grace and speed; seven sailors are needed to raise anchor and hoist its imposing sails. Sail past Lamu Old Town, the oldest and best-preserved Swahili settlement in East Africa, and on to Matondoni, where Tusitiri was built. Circumnavigate the island to anchor at remote Kipungani, a cluster of thatched houses fronted by a deserted beach.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

