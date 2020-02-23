Sun. Feb 23rd, 2020

It’s Always Summer Here

With average winter temperatures ranging from87 degrees. Giant tortoises, coconut crabs, and black parrots claim this idyllic archipelago as home, due north of Madagascar. The dramatic rock formations along Anse Source d’Argent on La Digue Island compete with the more than 900-meter-high Morne Seychellois on Mahé and dense tropical forests of Praslin Island. And then there are the resorts: North Island made our Gold List this year, with 11 fantasy villas set along a sensational lick of white sand splendor.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

