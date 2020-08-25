Tue. Aug 25th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Japanese Ship Now Lies at the Bottom of Mauritian Waters

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill, said on Tuesday it has completed scuttling of the front part of the vessel on Monday as instructed by local authorities. Mauritius said last week it would scuttle the ship’s remains at sea in a way that would avoid further pollution or interfere with maritime routes, after taking in recommendations from various groups on how and where to sink the ship to conform with advice of French experts present on the island. The company will continue to collect oil deposits on board and suspended matter while local authorities, people and an oil spill cleaning company are continuing to collect oil that has drifted to the coast, it said. Except for about 1,000 tons of oil that had spilled overboard almost all of the remaining oil on the ship was retrieved by August 12, and almost all lubricant and residues, which remained onboard, collected by August 23, the firm said.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry

8 mins ago
1 min read

Shifting the Goal Posts in Mali’s Power Crisis

11 mins ago
1 min read

A Medical Victory for the Continent

33 mins ago
1 min read

One of the First Reports on Southern African Sound- and Music-related Artifacts

22 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots

22 hours ago
1 min read

Justice for the Atrocities Committed in Darfur

22 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Shippers Lament Fee Increase During Pandemic

23 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa and Zambia Avoid a Twar

23 hours ago
1 min read

The Story of An Uncle Who Wrote A Book for His Niece

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Japanese Ship Now Lies at the Bottom of Mauritian Waters

4 mins ago
1 min read

How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry

8 mins ago
1 min read

Shifting the Goal Posts in Mali’s Power Crisis

11 mins ago
1 min read

A Medical Victory for the Continent

33 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today