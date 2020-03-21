Sun. Mar 22nd, 2020

John Boyega Signs with Netflix to Develop African Films

As part of its ongoing commitment to create more diverse content, Netflix has signed actor John Boyega to develop projects in Africa. Famous for his role in the recent Star Wars films, Boyega was raised in England by British-Nigerian parents and has a passion for promoting his African heritage.  Through this new deal, he will focus exclusively on creating non-English-language content drawn from the stories and experiences of Africans. Boyega and his UpperRoom Productions have signed on to produce non-English films that will focus on West and East Africa. Currently, three features are included in the multiyear deal, two from Nigeria and one from Egypt.

SOURCE: BLACK ENTERPRISE

