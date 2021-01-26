Join The Conversation With The Industry’s Energy Leaders

Africa Oil & Power (AOP), Africa’s premier event organizer for the energy industry, will bring together global investors and policymakers in oil, gas and power for the first-ever Mozambique Gas & Power Conference & Exhibition 2021– under the theme ‘LNG: Building a Prosperous and Diversified Mozambique’ – in partnership with the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy – Mozambique (MIREME), African Energy Chamber, the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber (CPGM) and Attitude HR.

Discussion Points at #MGP2021:

Local content and creating opportunities for certifications and trainings for Mozambicans

Women in oil and gas and eliminating barriers to the job market

Market entry and doing business in Mozambique

The LNG landscape and the impact of the global gas market on the development of indigenous projects

Gas-to-power potential in Mozambique and the region

Downstream and industrialization initiatives as a means of diversification

International, regional and local financing opportunities and challenges

Exploration activity and new licensing

Structuring future purchase agreements

Digitization and technology in Mozambique’s energy industry

The potential for rapid and massive development of conventional and renewable energy

