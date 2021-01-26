Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Join The Conversation With The Industry’s Energy Leaders

55 mins ago 2 min read

Africa Oil & Power (AOP), Africa’s premier event organizer for the energy industry, will bring together global investors and policymakers in oil, gas and power for the first-ever Mozambique Gas & Power Conference & Exhibition 2021– under the theme ‘LNG: Building a Prosperous and Diversified Mozambique’ – in partnership with the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy – Mozambique (MIREME)African Energy Chamber, the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber (CPGM) and Attitude HR.

Discussion Points at #MGP2021

  • Local content and creating opportunities for certifications and trainings for Mozambicans 
  • Women in oil and gas and eliminating barriers to the job market
  • Market entry and doing business in Mozambique
  • The LNG landscape and the impact of the global gas market on the development of indigenous projects
  • Gas-to-power potential in Mozambique and the region
  • Downstream and industrialization initiatives as a means of diversification
  • International, regional and local financing opportunities and challenges
  • Exploration activity and new licensing 
  • Structuring future purchase agreements
  • Digitization and technology in Mozambique’s energy industry
  • The potential for rapid and massive development of conventional and renewable energy
Website | + posts

Africa Oil & Power is the continent’s premier platform for energy investment and policy. AOP is the benchmark for top-tier networking and high-level discussion on a multitude of issues concerning the African energy landscape.

Tags:

More Articles

3 min read

The 7th Edition Of MMEC, Mozambique’s Longest Lasting Mines, Energy, Oil And Gas Event

1 hour ago
2 min read

CEO Town Hall: State Of The Industry

2 hours ago
3 min read

TNT Africa Muscles Up With Exciting Channel Refresh For 2021

2 hours ago
4 min read

The Role Of Technology In Unlocking Trade Value In East Africa

5 days ago
3 min read

South Africa’s Focalistic And DBN Gogo & DJ Dinho Through As Finalists For Highly Anticipated Award

5 days ago
3 min read

The END Fund Welcomes Moses Bockarie And Carol Karutu As Board Member And Head Of Programs

5 days ago
2 min read

Reach Africa’s 1.35-Billion Consumers With Content In The Region’s Most Widely Spoken Local Languages

7 days ago
4 min read

Mastercard Global Outlook 2021 Highlights Permanent Shift To Digital And Opportunity To Boost Financial Inclusion In The Middle East And Africa

1 week ago
4 min read

New Year’s Resolutions For (First-Time) Home Buyers In 2021

1 week ago

You may have missed

8 min read

It’s Time To Rethink Licensing Rounds: For Africa’s Oil And Gas Producing Countries

50 mins ago
1 min read

Join The Conversation With The Industry’s Energy Leaders

55 mins ago
2 min read

The 7th Edition Of MMEC, Mozambique’s Longest Lasting Mines, Energy, Oil And Gas Event

1 hour ago
1 min read

CEO Town Hall: State Of The Industry

2 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: