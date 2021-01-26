Join The Conversation With The Industry’s Energy Leaders

Africa Oil & Power (AOP), Africa’s premier event organizer for the energy industry, will bring together global investors and policymakers in oil, gas and power for the first-ever Mozambique Gas & Power Conference & Exhibition 2021– under the theme ‘LNG: Building a Prosperous and Diversified Mozambique’ – in partnership with the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy – Mozambique (MIREME), African Energy Chamber, the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber (CPGM) and Attitude HR.
Discussion Points at #MGP2021:
- Local content and creating opportunities for certifications and trainings for Mozambicans
- Women in oil and gas and eliminating barriers to the job market
- Market entry and doing business in Mozambique
- The LNG landscape and the impact of the global gas market on the development of indigenous projects
- Gas-to-power potential in Mozambique and the region
- Downstream and industrialization initiatives as a means of diversification
- International, regional and local financing opportunities and challenges
- Exploration activity and new licensing
- Structuring future purchase agreements
- Digitization and technology in Mozambique’s energy industry
- The potential for rapid and massive development of conventional and renewable energy
Africa Oil & Power is the continent’s premier platform for energy investment and policy. AOP is the benchmark for top-tier networking and high-level discussion on a multitude of issues concerning the African energy landscape.
