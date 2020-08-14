Fri. Aug 14th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Jumia Rides the Teething Stages of E-commerce in Africa

41 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

Revenues for African e-commerce heavyweight Jumia slid by 10% in the second quarter, dashing hopes that lockdowns aimed at stemming the spread of the new coronavirus would lead to a flood of online orders. Revenue for the quarter fell to $41.1 million, the company said while there were surges in demand in markets that went into total lockdown, this only happened in four countries, which hold 24% of its adjustable market. The company also said it would pay $5 million to settle class action lawsuits alleging misstatements and omissions related to its initial public offering.  Softer restrictions elsewhere led to “less drastic changes in consumer behaviour”, Jumia co-founder Sacha Poignonnec said. Still, Poignonnec pointed to encouraging signs including a 26% drop in its adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a rise in gross profits per order, and higher orders of the fast-moving consumer goods it hopes will yield more frequent orders.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

South African Bank Profits Under Pressure as Economy Wilts

5 mins ago
1 min read

Ride-hailing Companies in Lagos Face a New Set of Regulatory Road Bumps

8 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Bank Seals the Deal on Congolese Bank Takeover

11 mins ago
1 min read

Covid-19 has been Africa’s ‘Light Bulb’ Moment

17 mins ago
1 min read

Esteemed Investment Banker Named as New Head of NBA Africa

20 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Candidate for WTO Role Begins Campaign

29 mins ago
1 min read

Take a Ride With these Egyptian Queens

1 day ago
1 min read

Boosting Digital Skills for the African Entrepreneur

1 day ago
1 min read

Lack of Quantifiable Data on the Impacts of Climate Change on Heritage Sites in Sub-Saharan Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Jumia Rides the Teething Stages of E-commerce in Africa

42 seconds ago
1 min read

South African Bank Profits Under Pressure as Economy Wilts

5 mins ago
1 min read

Ride-hailing Companies in Lagos Face a New Set of Regulatory Road Bumps

8 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Bank Seals the Deal on Congolese Bank Takeover

11 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today