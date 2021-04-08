Justice Accelerator Calls On Innovative Southern African Startups Changing Lives And Creating Social Impact

EUR 10,000 grant for technology-driven finalists to grow their business

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) is calling on all game-changing justice startups that want to grow their social impact and business to participate in this year’s HiiL Innovating Justice Challenge.

Successful applicants will earn a place in the prestigious international HiiL Justice Accelerator programme, along with EUR 10,000 in funding and a package of tailored local support.

The programme is searching for promising startups and social enterprises who are solving a pressing justice problem in a way that is high impact and sustainable. Themba Mahleka, co-head of the HiiL Innovation Hub Southern Africa, says that the numerous social and economic challenges of the past year have made tackling inequality and injustice in all its forms more urgent than ever before. “Through the HiiL Innovating Justice Challenge, we are looking for the best social entrepreneurs from Southern Africa that aspire for everybody to have access to justice at work, at home, in the neighbourhood and in business,” he says.

The annual challenge attracts top innovations that have a proven solution with increasing annual revenue and impact, have a scalable business model, are on their way to financial sustainability and are led by a strong team with experienced founders. Applications from both for-profit and non-profit organisations are welcomed.

“We are especially interested in startups that work on what we’ve identified as potential ‘game-changers’. Interested applicants are encouraged to find out more about that on the HiiL website here,” adds Mahleka. The programme will once again look for sustainable innovations that empower people by creating better:

working conditions with their employer

separation terms with their spouse

protection against theft, fraud and violence

arrangements about noise, damages and property access with their neighbour

housing maintenance and rent conditions with their landlord

agreements on ownership, registration and use of land

ways to reduce corruption

contracts, fraud protection and compliance for their small business

The HiiL Innovating Justice Challenge will accept applications for its prestigious Accelerator Programme until 30 April 2021 via www.hiil.org/innovating-justice-challenge.

Successful applicants who proceed to the four-month Justice Accelerator programme will, in addition to receiving €10,000 non-equity seed funding, have the opportunity to present to an international jury and compete for additional cash prizes at the annual HiiL Innovating Justice Forum.

Previous startups supported by HiiL in Southern Africa include LUMA Law, a chatbot for legal information founded by Grace Gichanga. “Every year I am surprised and blown away by the people I see taking part in the HiiL Justice Accelerator,” Gichanga says, “Everyone has a different approach to solving problems, and the opportunities to learn and collaborate are extraordinary. We have become a much stronger organisation as a result of the programme.”

The HiiL Hub Southern Africa is proud to be supported by the Dutch National Postcode Lottery.

Like this: Like Loading...