Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Kampala Pioneers Crucial Medical Pilot

3 hours ago 1 min read

Uganda’s ministry of health, the Academy for Health Innovation, Uganda, and IDI collaborated on the medical drones pilot at Bufumira, which carried ARVs to more than 1,000 people living with HIV. Located about 60 miles from the capital, Kampala, and home to more than 67,000 people, Kalangala district has an HIV prevalence rate of 18%, far higher than the national rate of 5.6%. The government’s HIV strategy estimates prevalence of the virus to be up to 40% in some fishing communities. The delivery of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) and healthcare is difficult, weather-dependent and risky for healthcare workers, as travel into the region is possible only by boat. The drones, it’s hoped, which cost about £4,000 each, carry loads of up to 1kg and fly for 150km, will “close that last mile”, said Andrew Kambugu, executive director at Makerere University Infectious Disease Institute (IDI).

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Ghana’s Rental System is Broken

3 hours ago
1 min read

Maternity Miracle for Malian Woman

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Invisible Cloak of Education Discrimination: School Admission Policies in South Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Seychelles Exercises Caution Despite Herd Immunity

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zimdancehall’s Growth Spurred by Demand for Music that Resonates with Daily Struggles

2 days ago
1 min read

A Sit Down with the Mother of Network Marketing in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s New Approach to the Pandemic

2 days ago
1 min read

Investing in African SMEs with Social Impact

2 days ago
1 min read

Exposing a Pension Grant Scandal

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: