Kenyan Acrobats Entertain Motorists in Traffic

21 seconds ago 1 min read

With COVID guidelines banning large audiences, some Kenyan performers have taken to the streets to earn a living.  One group, the Clan Acrobats, has been entertaining motorists stuck in traffic with juggling, balancing, and tumbling.

SOURCE: VOA

