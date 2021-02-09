Kenyan Acrobats Entertain Motorists in Traffic

With COVID guidelines banning large audiences, some Kenyan performers have taken to the streets to earn a living. One group, the Clan Acrobats, has been entertaining motorists stuck in traffic with juggling, balancing, and tumbling.
SOURCE: VOA
