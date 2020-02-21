Sat. Feb 22nd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Kenyan Betting Firm Takes another ‘L’

1 day ago 1 min read

Everton have confirmed they are to end their shirt sponsorship agreement with Kenyan betting firm SportPesa at the end of the season. Everton, who had signed a five-year deal with the gaming brand in 2017, said the decision was made after a review of the Premier League club’s commercial strategy in line with their future growth plans. In September 2019, SportPesa halted operations in Kenya after a rise in tax on betting stakes. It came amid worries about the effects of gambling in the African nation. Of the Premier League’s 20 clubs, 10 teams started the season with betting companies as shirt sponsors. The Premier League’s new chief executive Richard Masters has said it would resist moves to ban clubs from having their shirts sponsored by betting firms.

SOURCE :BBC

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria’s Much Needed Cash Boost

1 day ago
1 min read

Living through a Transformative “African Century”

1 day ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Land Process

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenyan Betting Firm Takes another ‘L’

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Much Needed Cash Boost

1 day ago
1 min read

Living through a Transformative “African Century”

1 day ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Land Process

1 day ago

Will you support us?

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a news site that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, development, etc. 

If you are able to, please support Africa.com with as little as $1.

It means a lot to us. Really.

Contribute Now