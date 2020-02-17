Tue. Feb 18th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Kenyan Betting Firm Takes another ‘L’

1 min read

Everton have confirmed they are to end their shirt sponsorship agreement with Kenyan betting firm SportPesa at the end of the season. Everton, who had signed a five-year deal with the gaming brand in 2017, said the decision was made after a review of the Premier League club’s commercial strategy in line with their future growth plans. In September 2019, SportPesa halted operations in Kenya after a rise in tax on betting stakes. It came amid worries about the effects of gambling in the African nation. Of the Premier League’s 20 clubs, 10 teams started the season with betting companies as shirt sponsors. The Premier League’s new chief executive Richard Masters has said it would resist moves to ban clubs from having their shirts sponsored by betting firms.

SOURCE: BBC

More Stories

1 min read

Feeling the Pinch of Nigeria’s Motorcycle Ban

1 min read

Obiang’s Lawyers Fight for French Assets

1 min read

A Time of Growing Confusion over Washington’s Africa Strategy

You may have missed

1 min read

10 African Countries With The Highest Schengen Visa Refusals List

3 min read

The Botswana Women From Rural Villages Become Qualified Solar Engineers

2 min read

AU Summit: African Leaders Call For Action To End Malnutrition By 2025

3 min read

STEP Conference 2020 Ends With Multimillion Dirham Deals