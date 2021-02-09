Africa.com

Kenyan Teen’s Desperate Attempt to Get to Holland

MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS, APRIL 10: Maastricht Aachen Airport looks deserted amid the coronavirus outbreak on April 10, 2020 in Maastricht, Netherlands. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis there is a lot less Easter traffic than would be expected under normal circumstances. (Photo by Frank Kerbusch/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

A 16-year-old Kenyan boy has survived sub-zero temperatures on an hour-long flight from London to the Netherlands by hiding himself near the plane’s landing gear. Dutch police are investigating the possibility of human trafficking after finding the boy falling from a compartment in an aircraft at Maastricht Aachen airport in Limburg on Thursday. The stowaway was taken to a hospital with hypothermia but has since made a full recovery, police said. He started his journey in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, and went from there to Istanbul, Turkey, before continuing to London, according to Engh. The only aircraft that landed at Maastricht from Stanstead on Thursday was THY6305, a cargo flight operated by Turkish Airlines, according to FlightAware, the world’s largest flight tracking platform. The plane reached a maximum height of 5,791 meters (19,000 feet) and a speed of 460 miles per hour. The stowaway’s flight had arrived in London from Istanbul earlier on Thursday morning and spent three hours there before leaving for Maastricht. Stansted officials confirmed the flight the stowaway traveled on was operated by the airline, which is Turkey’s national flag carrier.

SOURCE: CNN

