Sat. Aug 1st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Kenya’s Dorothy Ghettuba is Helping Netflix Bring African Stories to a Global Audience

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

While the pandemic has brought a huge influx of new subscribers to Netflix, it has also constrained the making of new content. In the meantime, people like Dorothy Ghettuba are working to develop the next wave of new offerings. As Head of African Original Programming, she is cultivating African stories to release on Netflix’s immense, global platform. With an audience like it’s never seen before, the African film industry could be poised for something very big. Ghettuba says “We want to have this global catalog, so that all our members can watch our shows at the same time. That’s why originals are very, very important to us. Our ultimate aim is that we want to be the home of the best-in-class African stories. We want you to know that if you’re looking for the best African stories, then you will find them on Netflix. We are going to expand heavily to ensure that goal is met.”

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Seychelles Welcomes its First Visitors in Months

5 hours ago
1 min read

What to Expect When Travelling to Kenya

5 hours ago
1 min read

How to Enjoy the Cape’s Flower Festival

5 hours ago
1 min read

Victoria Falls: A Sight to Behold

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Tunisian Gem Opens Up an Intriguing Part of the World

6 hours ago
1 min read

7 Inspiring African Fashion Brands

6 hours ago
1 min read

Printed in Africa

6 hours ago
1 min read

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba Score Nominations for 72nd Emmys

6 hours ago
1 min read

How an Art Icon Wants to Revitalize Nigeria’s Creative Ecosystem with a Residency for Artists

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Seychelles Welcomes its First Visitors in Months

5 hours ago
1 min read

What to Expect When Travelling to Kenya

5 hours ago
1 min read

How to Enjoy the Cape’s Flower Festival

5 hours ago
1 min read

Victoria Falls: A Sight to Behold

6 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today