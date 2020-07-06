Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Kenya’s Wambui Gichuri Appointed as Acting Vice President of the African Development Bank Group

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Gichuri who joined the bank in 2018, will act as the Vice President for agriculture, human and social development. She has been serving as the bank’s director for water development and sanitation. She is currently overseeing the bank’s water sector programme of over $4.5 billion covering 44 countries and multinational projects. Her leadership role includes water sector policy dialogue, strategy and business development and spearheading innovations. Before joining AFDB, the University of Nairobi, alumni worked at the World Bank for 20 years serving in various capacities including 17 years in water resources management. AFDB President Akinwumi Adesina welcomed her appointed saying he was aware of the importance of the docket she was assuming.

SOURCE: THE STANDARD

More Articles

1 min read

Documenting Rising Sea Levels in Senegal’s Saint-Louis

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Collapse in Zimbabwe’s Development Agenda Affects its Natural Environment

11 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Revises Decision to Open its Skies

16 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Documenting Rising Sea Levels in Senegal’s Saint-Louis

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Wambui Gichuri Appointed as Acting Vice President of the African Development Bank Group

8 mins ago
1 min read

A Collapse in Zimbabwe’s Development Agenda Affects its Natural Environment

11 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Revises Decision to Open its Skies

16 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today