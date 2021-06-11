Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Kenya’s Wildlife Service says not a Single Rhinoceros was Poached in 2020

1 min ago 1 min read

A first in 21 years. To maintain the progress, it is conducting the first ever wildlife census and placing mobile container housing in parks for rangers. Kenya’s Wildlife Service credits intensified surveillance for the drop in rhinoceros poaching cases to zero last year. The agency says it’s also taking fresh measures to maintain the progress, such as conducting a wildlife census for the first time. Edwin Wanyonyi, the agency’s director of strategies, says new approaches are being implemented. ”There is a new strategy. We are focusing on housing for rangers; we are focusing on buying them equipment, be it firearm[s], whatever they require, be it uniform, be it cold weather clothing, [so] that they can be able to respond at all times,” Wanyonyi said. In Nairobi National Park, rangers with the rhinoceros monitoring unit are receiving upgrades from old tents. Ranger Augustine Mutua says new container housing units will help them get to work protecting rhinos much faster.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

South Africa Opens Up the Energy Supply Field

4 mins ago
1 min read

Sudanese Philanthropist Adds his Voice to Denounce Vaccine Hoarding

6 mins ago
1 min read

“There is Famine Now in Tigray” – UN Aid Chief

7 mins ago
1 min read

A Photo Series that Shows Optical Illusion Using African Patterns

23 hours ago
1 min read

Leaders of the New School: Africans in the UFC Ring

23 hours ago
1 min read

Grassroots Campaigners Drive Message to End FGM

23 hours ago
1 min read

Religious Leaders Caught in the Cameroon Conflict

24 hours ago
1 min read

Harnessing the Sun to Drive IoT in Madagascar

24 hours ago
1 min read

On the Run Brothers May Face the Music in South Africa

24 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here