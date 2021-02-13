Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Keré Architecture Reveals National Assembly of Benin Design

22 seconds ago 1 min read

For the design of the National Assembly of Benin, the Republic chose the Berlin-based firm of native son, Francis Keré. A work of beauty and significance, the new building is inspired by the palaver tree, known as a meeting place in West African culture. The courtyard design—which will hold an assembly hall, offices, a roof terrace, and communal public green space—takes inspiration from the palaver tree and “the age-old West African tradition of meeting under [one],” according to a statement by the firm. Construction is scheduled to start in next month, in March 2021. The assembly hall will be on the ground floor, while the upper levels will hold the offices and a rooftop terrace. Extending out from the core – a central, green courtyard – the multi-story, orthogonal structure will arc above its perimeter to provide shaded loggia-like pavilions on all four sides. There will also be a public park for recreation and assembly on the eight-and-a-half-acre site.

SOURCE: ARCHITECTURAL RECORD

More Articles

1 min read

Shola Olunloyo is Putting Nigerian Food in Culinary Spotlight

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Sculptor and Former Special Effects Artists is Paving the Way in Prosthetics for Darker Skin Tones

5 mins ago
1 min read

We Wore What? Centuries of Global Fashion as a System of Power

8 mins ago
1 min read

Spotlight: Kevo Abbra’s ‘Kibera Ghost Rider’ is Afrofuturism Personified

9 mins ago
1 min read

Dropshipping is Here to Stay, and it’s an Opportunity for Some Africans to Make a Living

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Financial Super App for Consumers in French-speaking Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Women Rise in the Manufacturing Value Chain

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Banks are Seeking a Boost and New Strategies for a Post-Covid World

4 hours ago
1 min read

AfCFTA Provides an Opportunity to Empower Women Farmers

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Keré Architecture Reveals National Assembly of Benin Design

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Shola Olunloyo is Putting Nigerian Food in Culinary Spotlight

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Sculptor and Former Special Effects Artists is Paving the Way in Prosthetics for Darker Skin Tones

5 mins ago
1 min read

We Wore What? Centuries of Global Fashion as a System of Power

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: