Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Khartoum Catches Addis Filing Up Controversial Dam

3 mins ago 1 min read

Sudan’s Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas has warned Addis Ababa against a planned phase second filling of a controversial dam reservoir without signing an agreement with the stakeholders, adding that the move threatens the safety of Sudanese citizens who live on the banks of the Blue Nile River. Ethiopia has held several rounds of talks with Sudan and Egypt, which fear that the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will lead to water shortages in their countries. His remarks on Monday were made during a meeting with the Head of the European Union mission to Sudan Robert van den Dool, and his deputy Daniel Weiss, Sudan’s state-run news agency SUNA reported. The meeting comes within the framework of informing foreign ambassadors in Khartoum on the developments in negotiations between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia over the long-running dispute involving the filling and the operation of the $4.6bn mega-dam. According to SUNA, Abbas provided an explanation on the progress of the talks and the proposals submitted by Sudan to push African Union experts to take on a larger role in the negotiations. A new round of talks between the three neighbours began last month, but quickly broke down without crucial breakthroughs. Earlier attempts at resolving the dispute were also rendered fruitless.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

1 min ago
1 min read

Empowering Female Medics in Nigeria

5 mins ago
1 min read

The Rise and Fall of a Forbes Billionaire

7 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Infamous Traffic Has Life Threatening Consequences

9 mins ago
2 min read

The Colonial Planning of Airports in Nairobi

1 day ago
1 min read

Harare Officials Placed Under UK Sanctions

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa’s Oil Producing Nations Struggle to Meet Demand

1 day ago
1 min read

Women in Malawi Take to the Streets

1 day ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Blast Hits Close to Government

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

1 min ago
1 min read

Khartoum Catches Addis Filing Up Controversial Dam

3 mins ago
1 min read

Empowering Female Medics in Nigeria

5 mins ago
1 min read

The Rise and Fall of a Forbes Billionaire

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: