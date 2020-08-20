Thu. Aug 20th, 2020

Khartoum Takes Charge of its Peanut Value Chain

Sudan has surprised its international customers by banning the export of raw peanuts. The country is one of the world’s leading peanut producers, but has decided it wants to process raw nuts within the country and export what it claims will be more profitable secondary products. Many of Sudan’s leading exporters companies were wrongfooted by what they said was a sudden move. The two main customers for peanuts from Sudan were China and Indonesia. Sudan produced 1.5 million tonnes in 2019, worth US$ 205 million, according to central bank statistics, up from US$ 59 million earned in 2018. Trade Minister Madani Abbas Madani defended halting of exports which he claimed would “maximise the market value of peanuts and the added value of Sudanese products, in light of climate change which affects the quality.” Before the ban, peanuts were Sudan’s fifth biggest international earner, after gold, sesame, oil and livestock.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

