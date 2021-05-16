Africa.com

Kwame Onwuachi Talks ‘Top Chef’ Season 18, His Love for Fashion and LaKeith Stanfield

7 hours ago 1 min read

Since his first appearance as a contestant on Top Chef, it’s been a meteoric rise for Kwame Onwuachi, who now occupies a seat on the show’s panel of judges. With his platform, he aims to promote diversity in the culinary world and to introduce African cuisine to a global audience. Helping to expand that representation, Onwuachi, along with Gourdet, also led the season’s most standout episode, “Pan African Portland,” which finally brought focus to West African cuisine and its larger influence on the culinary world. “It was great to give a platform to those restaurants that may not have had it. It was also great to have a platform for West African cuisine and Caribbean cuisine,” he says.

SOURCE: ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

