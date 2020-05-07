Africa.com

Lagos-based e-Health Startup Raises $10m in Series A Funding

Founded in 2016, Helium Health takes hospitals and clinics instantly digital with its flagship Electronic Medical Records/Hospital Management Information System (EMR/HMIS) product, the most widely used such solution in West Africa. The company has announced the completion of a US$10 million Series A funding round, led by Global Ventures and Asia Africa Investment & Consulting (AAIC). Also participating are Tencent, Ohara Pharmaceutical Co, HOF Capital, Y Combinator, VentureSouq, Chrysalis Capital, Kairos Angels and Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company. Helium Health will use the investment to expand its market footprint. In addition to growing its current customer base in Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia, the company will use the funding to support expansion into new markets in North Africa, East Africa and Francophone West Africa this year. It is also in the process of growing its tech product suite beyond its flagship offering, rolling out newly developed software products for healthcare stakeholders – providers, payers, patients, and public health partners such as governments and donor agencies. These new products will help boost operational efficiency, improve revenue generation, expand health financing, monitor public health and improve health outcomes.

