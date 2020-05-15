Lagos’ Lockdown Decided on Twitter

Worried about disregard for social distancing guidelines, Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, is running a Twitter poll to decide if a lockdown relaxed last week should be brought back. There have been more than 70,000 votes so far in the poll, which closes on Friday. Support for the return of the lockdown is leading, with 49% of votes cast, while those against are on 39% and 10% are neutral. The state government has also clarified that the poll was a strategy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu “to carry the masses along in governance” and that the poll will not be the only determinant of the final decision on a statewide lockdown. Lagos, neighbouring Ogun and Nigeria’s capital Abuja were placed under a five-week lockdown at the end of March by President Muhammadu Buhari to limit the spread of coronavirus.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

