Lagos Residents Uprooted

Authorities in Nigeria evicted thousands of impoverished residents from a Lagos slum, leaving many homeless. Residents described scenes of panic and confusion Tuesday as hundreds of navy personnel pushed into Tarkwa Bay and neighboring island communities on the Lagos Lagoon, ordering them to leave within an hour. Tarkwa Bay, home to at least 4,500 people, is among dozens of communities with structures that have been marked for demolition by the navy. All are accessible only by water. In some communities, bulldozers have already done their work. People living in waterfront communities in Lagos, a city of 21 million people, have been forcefully evicted in recent years by authorities citing safety concerns.

SOURCE: CNN