Fri. Jul 31st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Land and Property Rights have a Complex History in Lagos

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Recurrent episodes of marginal communities being evicted from the waterfronts of Lagos have made global media headlines over the last four years. Up until 2016, the city had earned a hard-won status as a model of good urban governance for Africa. Along with better transport systems, waste management and security, the Lagos state government had re-established control over planning and taxation after years of neglect. This led to a more satisfied public as well as higher revenues for the public purse. But this reputation was replaced as the government seemingly began to prioritise its real estate frontiers over the lives of tens of thousands of vulnerable people. Violent waterfront land grabs and demolitions followed. These have been carried out by a mix of state authorities and central government agents, who have used tactics of both force and law. The devastation of these communities, while particularly shocking, is part of a much wider phenomenon of insecure property rights which affects many, if not most Lagosians, from the poorest to the middle classes and wealthy elites.
 

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Optimism for African Free Trade Deal Post Pandemic

8 mins ago
1 min read

Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?

14 mins ago
1 min read

2020 Will Still be A Good One for Africa’s Startups

18 mins ago
1 min read

AfDB Chief Gets Green Light for Second Term

24 mins ago
1 min read

How the Internet Gives Africans Access to Healthcare Services and Products

30 mins ago
1 min read

South African SMEs Find themselves in the Cold

35 mins ago
1 min read

The Nature of the China-Africa Relationship is Set to Change for Good

43 mins ago
1 min read

A Dating App Designed by Africans, for Africans

1 day ago
1 min read

Ban on Tobacco Sales in SA is Working Out Well for Cigarette Smugglers in Zimbabwe

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Land and Property Rights have a Complex History in Lagos

4 mins ago
1 min read

Optimism for African Free Trade Deal Post Pandemic

8 mins ago
1 min read

Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?

14 mins ago
1 min read

2020 Will Still be A Good One for Africa’s Startups

18 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today