Lesotho Ski Resort Welcomes First Snow

2 mins ago 1 min read

Winter is coming, well if snow-filled images in Lesotho are anything to go by. Lesotho experienced heavy snowfall over the weekend, which has offered some travel FOMO for many people in lockdown. Afriski Mountain Resort, located in the Lesotho highlands, revealed that it received “more snow during April this year than we did in the past two years.” The skiing resort, which attracts a number of travellers for its winter season, posted a series of images captured by Martin Schultz on their social media handles. While everyone will remain home until travel is safe again, the alluring landscape is just what one needs to escape to a different place while in the comfort of our homes. The resort teased what it would be like to wake up with the view of snow-covered mountains. They posted a series of scenic images on Twitter with the caption: “We are ready for a wood burning fire and some hot chocolate. These are the views over Afriski Mountain Resort this morning.”.

SOURCE: IOL

