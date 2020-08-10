Tue. Aug 11th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Lessons on Building Scalable Businesses in Africa

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Africa has complex and unique business opportunities. Harvard Business School professors are launching a new online course to teach entrepreneurs how to build scalable businesses designed to solve core problems in Africa. Unlike other business courses, this one focuses on identifying points of opportunity for smart entrepreneurial efforts through live online lectures, peer-to-peer learning, and real-life lessons incorporated into participants’ own business plan. The online course starts on August 17, 2020. Taught by Harvard Business School Professors Tarun Khanna, Caroline Elkins, and Karim Lakhani, participants learn how Africa-specific trends impact the opportunities and challenges in undertaking entrepreneurship ventures on the continent. This course examines the nuances that render Africa unique in today’s emerging market landscape, and the similarities that can be drawn from the world’s other fast-moving emerging economies. Developing participants’ own business plan with peer-to-peer feedback is the capstone learning experience of this course.

SOURCE: edX

More Articles

1 min read

Back to School for the DRC

23 seconds ago
1 min read

The New Cairo Officially Unveiled

4 mins ago
1 min read

It Has Become More Dire for African Migrants to Leave Lebanon

9 mins ago
1 min read

Chakwera Charts the Path of his First 100 Days in Office

11 mins ago
1 min read

Situation in Mauritius Becomes Desperate

13 mins ago
1 min read

Black Market for Medical Supplies Thrives in Accra

17 mins ago
1 min read

A Showpiece of the Absolute Best from Morocco

3 days ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Biggest Tourist Event is Going Unnoticed

3 days ago
1 min read

Visiting Egypt during a Pandemic

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Back to School for the DRC

25 seconds ago
1 min read

The New Cairo Officially Unveiled

4 mins ago
1 min read

Lessons on Building Scalable Businesses in Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

It Has Become More Dire for African Migrants to Leave Lebanon

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today