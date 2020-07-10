Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Liberia’s Rice Wars

8 mins ago 1 min read

Birnin Kebbi, Nigeria - November 13: A worker at the rice mill Labana Rice Limited on November 13, 2018 in Birnin Kebbi, Nigeria. (Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

Share it!

Liberians are being asked to call a government hotline if they spot any unfair increases in the price of rice over and above the approved rate of about $13 per 25kg. Trade officials have also been out on the streets to ensure there are no artificial shortages, following complaints from consumers who say they’ve struggled to buy enough rice. Officials believe importers and retailers could be hoarding the commodity to hike prices. While consumers appreciate the decision to control prices, the current government, just like previous administrations, is under criticism for doing very little to prioritise local food production. Liberia relies on foreign businesses to import rice. The food is not just a staple in Liberia but regarded as an essential in the daily diet, and the price and its supply has brought down a government in the past.

SOURCE: iAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Graça Machel and Melinda Gates to Make a Call to Action on behalf of Women and Girls on Africa.com Webinar

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Publisher Downsizes

10 mins ago
1 min read

Saving Gambia’s Endangered Species

12 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Graça Machel and Melinda Gates to Make a Call to Action on behalf of Women and Girls on Africa.com Webinar

2 mins ago
1 min read

Liberia’s Rice Wars

8 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Publisher Downsizes

10 mins ago
1 min read

Saving Gambia’s Endangered Species

12 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today