Join Top African Business Leaders Online for Four-Part Webinar Series

Africa.com has convened the largest ever gathering of Africa’s CEOs, managing directors, finance directors, private equity and venture capital investors, bankers, asset managers, corporate law partners, senior executives and diplomats. Over 8,000 business leaders from 81 countries – 41 countries on the continent and 40 countries throughout the world, registered for Africa.com’s “Crisis Management for African Business Leaders,” a four-part webinar series hosted by Africa.com and faculty from Harvard Business School.

The next session of this weekly series will take place on April 22, 2020 at 15:00 South African time, on the topic of Liquidity: Managing Cash Flow When Revenue and Funding Dry Up.

Speakers include:

Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group

Kunle Elebute, Chair, KPMG, Africa

Welela Dawit, CFO, GE Africa

Admassu Tadesse, Chief Executive, TD Bank

Teresa Clarke, Chair & CEO of Africa.com said, “When we surveyed the 8,000 registrants for the webinar series, liquidity was the number one concern. Business leaders are worried about how they will fund their companies when their revenues have plummeted. African business leaders are also very concerned about how they can support their employees, their communities and their nations when their own resources are drying up.”

The webinar series features panel discussions led by faculty from Harvard Business School, in conversation with African business leaders including:

Sola David-Borha, Chief Executive, Africa Regions, Standard Bank

Welela Dawit, CFO, GE Africa

Kuseni Dlamini, Chair, Massmart

Kunle Elebute, Chairman, KPMG Africa

Nolitha Fakude, Chairman, Anglo-American Management Board

Foluso Phillips, Chair, Phillips Consulting

Funke Opeke, Founder and CEO, MainOne

Jay Ireland, Former President and CEO, GE Africa

Admassu Tadesse, Chief Executive, Trade and Development Bank

Fred Swaniker, Founder & CEO, African Leadership Group

Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group

Rob Shuter, President/CEO, MTN Group Ltd.

More information and free registration at virtualconferenceafrica.com.

