Living in Ghana as an African American

8 mins ago 1 min read

Dr. Obadele Kambon, Nana Kwame has built a successful life in Accra, Ghana after leaving the United States in 2008. He is a world-renowned master linguist and the founder of Abibitumi where he specializes in live online and offline teaching of various African languages, including Akan (Twi), Yoruba, Wolof, Mdw Ntr (Hieroglyphics), and Kiswahili. In an interview with Travel Noire, he talks about what led to his decision to repatriate to Ghana at the age of 28 and why he says his goal is to never set foot on United States soil again.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

