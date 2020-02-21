Sat. Feb 22nd, 2020

Living through a Transformative “African Century”

Young people across Africa are confident that the continent is heading for an era of success fuelled by technology and entrepreneurship, according to a new survey. The Africa Youth survey, which claims to be the largest of its kind, said there is growing belief in the concept of “Afro-optimism”, fighting persistently negative stereotypes of the continent. Though most people interviewed were dissatisfied with the state of their own country, almost half believed the continent as a whole was in a healthier state than previously. The survey covered 14 countries, and included 4,200 interviews with young people aged between 18 and 24. The average age in Africa is younger than 20, according to the UN, more than 10 years younger than any other continent. Those surveyed had strong opinions about the importance of technology and business, with 81% saying they believed technology could unlock the continent’s potential. A similar amount believed access to wifi should be a fundamental human right.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

