Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Lockdown Inspires Rwandan Artist to Create

14 hours ago 1 min read

At a time when ownership of vehicles is rising in Rwanda, the Kamana Workshop in Kigali has found a practical way of recycling the increasing numbers of tyres. Jean de Dieu Kamana is the founder and owner of the workshop, “I thought about starting this after people used to come to my place and use the tyres as seats, then I realised I could make chairs out of the tyres. I started doing research to realise that it was possible. So I came up with my own styles,” he says. The workshop has been running for almost 10 years and now employs 12 people. It can make around 15 lounge sets in a week, consisting of 5 seats and a table, which sell for between 150 and 200 US Dollars each, while a pair of shoes sells for between 1 and 6 US Dollars. The workshop links up with individuals who go around spotting old tyres in and around the capital Kigali and pays a fee of 5 US Dollars a tyre. Their work prevents the tyres from piling up in garages, clogging up rivers and drainage systems or ending up in landfill, as well as being burned and letting up harmful pollutants. Rwanda’s Environment Management Agency (REMA) data shows that the city’s daily volume of municipal solid waste is between 1,800 and 2,000 tonnes, with only 10 to 12% recycled.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Libya Gets its First Female Foreign Minister

14 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians are Now Spending More on Food as Inflation Creeps In

14 hours ago
1 min read

Conditions Around Pregnancy Cause a Divide in DRC

14 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya Won’t Be Paying its Loans by Using its Infrastructure

14 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Youth Watch their Future go Up in Smoke

14 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Industrialization Plans and Vision 2040

14 hours ago
1 min read

Researchers Puzzled by Latest Ebola Outbreak

14 hours ago
1 min read

Creating An African Payment Platform for Multinationals Entering New Markets

14 hours ago
1 min read

Children Advocacy Group Calls Out Mozambique

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Hybrid Africa Business Tourism MICE Masterclass 24-25 March 2021

7 hours ago
5 min read

PROTEC’s 2020 Matrics Achieve 100% Pass Rate And 83% Bachelor Pass Rate

7 hours ago
4 min read

Investing in South Africa: Why Private Equity Is Still Booming

9 hours ago
1 min read

Lockdown Inspires Rwandan Artist to Create

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: