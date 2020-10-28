Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Lockdown Pushed Wole Soyinka to Write his First Novel in Almost 50 Years

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

The Nigerian playwright and poet, who became the first African to win the Nobel Prize for literature in 1986, published his widely celebrated debut novel, The Interpreters, in 1965. His second and most recent novel, Season of Anomy, was released in 1973. Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth, which will be published in Nigeria before the end of the year, will be his third. Soyinka’s Nigerian publisher Bookcraft, which called the novel “a narrative tour de force”, confirmed there are plans to publish the book internationally in early 2021. “This novel has got everything – friendship and betrayal; faith and treachery; hope and cynicism; murder, mayhem and no shortage of drama, all set against the backdrop of contemporary Nigeria,” said the publisher. “As you would expect from a Soyinka work, it’s got plenty of colourful characters, profound insights, witty commentary, and the most elegant language.” Soyinka says that the coronavirus-related lockdown had helped inspire new writing, as well as new theatrical work, with Soyinka planning to co-direct a revival of his play Death and the King’s Horseman in Lagos this December.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

What Will Happen to Sudanese Asylum Seekers in Israel after a Truce?

13 hours ago
1 min read

Egyptian Startup Makes Access to Financial Services Easier

13 hours ago
1 min read

Breathing Life into Botswana’s Travel Industry

13 hours ago
1 min read

Lusaka Thrown a Credit Lifeline

13 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Takes Tough Stance On Wearing Masks

13 hours ago
1 min read

Schools Become Crime Scenes for Groups Angry with Government

13 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Polls Go Ahead Amid Claims of Fraud

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Arrest of Zimbabwean Mining Boss for Gold Smuggling is Part of a Larger Syndicate

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Army Caught in a Lie

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Lockdown Pushed Wole Soyinka to Write his First Novel in Almost 50 Years

13 hours ago
1 min read

What Will Happen to Sudanese Asylum Seekers in Israel after a Truce?

13 hours ago
1 min read

Egyptian Startup Makes Access to Financial Services Easier

13 hours ago
1 min read

Breathing Life into Botswana’s Travel Industry

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today