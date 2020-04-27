Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Lockdowns Might Reverse Africa’s Anti-poaching Gains

3 hours ago 1 min read

The Covid-19 epidemic could lead to a surge in wildlife poaching as the tourism industry that has long sustained conservation programmes across Africa collapses, conservationists have warned. Restrictions on international travel have already fuelled a jump in illegal hunting for bush meat as a catastrophic fall in revenue forces government wildlife agencies and NGOs to scale back anti-poaching operations. Fears are growing that organised crime syndicates involved in the ivory and rhino horn smuggling could also take advantage of the chaos. “Within the space of two weeks in March it has just shut down,” said Tim Davenport, director of species conservation for Africa at the Wildlife Conservation Society. “There is nothing. There are no tourists at all, no revenue coming into national parks or wildlife authorities.”

SOURCE: THE TELEGRAPH

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Kenyan School Feeding Program Becomes a Food Truck

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Devastating Weekend for Virunga National Park

3 hours ago
1 min read

Lorry Drivers Complain of Long Tailbacks at the Kenyan-Ugandan Border

3 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenyan School Feeding Program Becomes a Food Truck

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Devastating Weekend for Virunga National Park

3 hours ago
1 min read

Lorry Drivers Complain of Long Tailbacks at the Kenyan-Ugandan Border

3 hours ago
1 min read

Receiving Money from the African Diaspora Declines

3 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today