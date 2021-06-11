Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Looking for High-impact Entrepreneurs from across Africa who are Ready to Scale

1 min ago 1 min read

Since being set up by the Campus AFD (French Development Agency) in 2017, the Social and Inclusive Business Camp (SIBC) has helped scale-up nearly 200 African entrepreneurs with a strong social impact. The SIBC aims to support entrepreneurs and create long-lasting connections with a wide range of ecosystem stakeholders through innovative training sessions and networking with other companies, mentors and potential financial backers. Selected entrepreneurs will have access to a three-dimensional programme to get them ready for their next development stage. It offers three months of online learning with peer-to-peer coaching and live virtual classes, a one-week in person bootcamp in Marseille, France, and a mentoring journey where participating entrepreneurs benefit from one-to-one meetings with mentors. In addition to the training offered, the SIBC offers access to a pan-African community of alumni, and creates funding opportunities during the bootcamp and the EMERGING Valley summit.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Uganda Urged to Optimise Service Delivery to its Elderly

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Moments Leading Up to Zimbabwe’s Last Poll

5 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Wildlife Service says not a Single Rhinoceros was Poached in 2020

7 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Opens Up the Energy Supply Field

9 mins ago
1 min read

Sudanese Philanthropist Adds his Voice to Denounce Vaccine Hoarding

11 mins ago
1 min read

“There is Famine Now in Tigray” – UN Aid Chief

13 mins ago
1 min read

A Photo Series that Shows Optical Illusion Using African Patterns

24 hours ago
1 min read

Leaders of the New School: Africans in the UFC Ring

24 hours ago
1 min read

Grassroots Campaigners Drive Message to End FGM

24 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here