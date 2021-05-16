Los Angeles Bookstores that Cater for African Literature

The Shades Of Afrika bookstores are located in the cities of Corona and Long Beach, right on the edge of Los Angeles County. This gift shop has African cultural relics, products, herbs, and educational resources at an affordable rate so that their prices are accessible for all. The website is a great source for locating products if you can’t make it to either of their locations. The Afrikan art is just as mesmerizing as their extensive collection of African literature. The owner of Malik Books, Malik Muhammad, opened up his very own bookstore in Los Angeles in the early 1990s. Located in Baldwin Hills specifically, the bookstore has various African Diaspora texts that can be checked out. Malik’s Bookstore has gifts and literature for Black youth because that was his motivation when it came to realizing why he wanted to open up his own business.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
