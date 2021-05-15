Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

M-Pesa Looks to Expand to Amazon Platform

4 hours ago 1 min read

Safaricom is holding talks with Amazon.com Inc. about the use of mobile-money service M-Pesa on the e-commerce giant’s platform, part of efforts to expand global reach and bounce back from a first profit decline in a decade. Safaricom and Amazon already work together on web services while the Nairobi-based company runs local cloud sales for the U.S. giant, Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said in response to questions on the latest talks, which were announced alongside full-year earnings Thursday. “It is an important partnership as we go into new areas such as cloud,” he said. Sales from the service declined in the year through March, after Kenya’s central bank asked Safaricom to forgo some charges for nine months to discourage cash payments during the Covid-19 pandemic. That contributed to the carrier’s first decline in annual profit since 2011. The ongoing coronavirus crisis may continue to have an impact on consumer spending and disposable income, the company said. Still, earnings before interest and taxes are expected to be in the range of 105 billion shillings and 108 billion shillings, up from 96.1 billion shillings in the year just past.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

More Articles

1 min read

Financing Africa’s Infrastructural Ambitions

35 seconds ago
1 min read

Top Listed Companies from the 17 Different Stock Exchanges across Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Laughter is the Best Medicine for Zimbabwe’s Taboo Subjects

1 day ago
1 min read

Rwanda Positions Itself as a Basketball Destination

1 day ago
1 min read

Top Ivorian Official’s Health Raises Eyebrows

1 day ago
1 min read

A Call to Rebuild as Africans Mark the End of Ramadan

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenya Aims to Achieve a Net-zero Carbon Neutral Economy by 2050

1 day ago
1 min read

A Sit-down with Liberia’s Former President

1 day ago
1 min read

Fintech in Nigeria – and Africa in General – Seen as the Final Frontier of Untapped Opportunity

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here