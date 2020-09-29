Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Maasai Celebrate a Coming of Age Amid a Pandemic

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Thousands of Maasai men clad in red and purple shawls and with their heads coated in red ocher gathered for a ceremony that transforms them from Moran (warriors) to Mzee (elders). Around 15,000 men from all over Kenya and neighboring Tanzania congregated in Maparasha Hills in Kajiado County, 128 kilometers from Nairobi, to feast on an estimated 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats and sheep. Men roasted the meat on beds of coal from acacia trees, holding staffs and swords. The ceremony occurs once every decade at the site, which is surrounded by hills and dotted with acacia trees. The arrival of coronavirus in March forced a postponement of the ceremony, which was meant to have been held earlier in the year. “My role here in this ceremony, is to come and bless my boys to graduate, to another stage of being wazees (elders), and to give them their privileges,” said Moses Lepunyo ole Purkei, a farmer, community health volunteer and elder. During the ceremony, the men were accompanied by their wives, who also wore colorful shawls and beads around their necks and sang songs praising and encouraging the incoming group of elders. There are about 1.2 million Maasai living in Kenya, according to the government statistics office.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Lusaka’s Plan to Get Back on its Feet

7 mins ago
1 min read

Calls to Release Nigerian Boy Accused of Blasphemy

13 mins ago
1 min read

African Startups are Forming Diverse Collaborations with Traditional Financial Institutions

17 mins ago
1 min read

Who Will Make the MIPAD Class of 2020?

37 mins ago
1 min read

The Women Tasked with Shedding Light in their Villages

43 mins ago
1 min read

The Importance of Heritage in Ghana’s Tourism Offerings

47 mins ago
2 min read

How Ethiopian Airlines Flew Through Turbulent Times

51 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Loses More Money in Illicit Flows than it Receives in Aid

55 mins ago
1 min read

The Numbers for South Africa’s Lockdown are In

1 hour ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Maasai Celebrate a Coming of Age Amid a Pandemic

3 mins ago
1 min read

Lusaka’s Plan to Get Back on its Feet

7 mins ago
1 min read

Calls to Release Nigerian Boy Accused of Blasphemy

13 mins ago
1 min read

African Startups are Forming Diverse Collaborations with Traditional Financial Institutions

17 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today