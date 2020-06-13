Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Made in Africa

8 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

During the recent Lagos Fashion Week, Essence magazine teamed up with Target to showcase top fashion talent from across the African diaspora. Through panel discussions, exhibits and runway shows, the series of events demonstrated the huge diversity in African design and made evident that African fashion is having its moment in the sun. Manufactured in Lagos using ethically sourced material, Orange Culture employs local fabric makers and provides training for local artisans. When he’s not designing, the talented visionary and former fashion editor for WOW! magazine mentors youth through his initiative, Painting Your Dreams, which supports up-and-coming creatives through engagement with art.

SOURCE: ESSENCE

More Articles

1 min read

Swansilva’s White Brick House in South Africa Emerges Through Indigenous Vegetation

4 mins ago
1 min read

The World’s First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

10 mins ago
1 min read

Expressing Solidarity Through Design

13 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Swansilva’s White Brick House in South Africa Emerges Through Indigenous Vegetation

4 mins ago
1 min read

Made in Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

The World’s First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

10 mins ago
1 min read

Expressing Solidarity Through Design

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today