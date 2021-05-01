Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Making Agriculture More Impactful for Africans

2 mins ago 1 min read

The UN says the average amount that low- and lower-middle-income countries invest annually in agriculture is $957 billion. So, if agriculture accounts for more than 25% of GDP in some developing countries, employs 63% of the world’s poor people and has the potential to improve food security for 80% of them, then why hasn’t this investment translated into stronger economies and better livelihoods? One of the answers is data. Or the lack of it. Many low-income countries are limited by gaping holes in agricultural and rural data that could inform planning, budgeting and policy making in this vital sector. The scarcity of high-quality, timely agricultural data is directly complicating countries’ plans for economic growth and efforts to reduce poverty. These data gaps take on added significance this year because it is a “super-year” for food systems, a year in which food production, consumption and disposal finally received the requisite global attention as the United Nations convenes the world’s first Food Systems Summit in September. With a view to improving stability and prosperity for people and the planet,  the Summit is a massive undertaking, engaging millions—scientists, farmers, youth, indigenous peoples, researchers, private sector, policy leaders and ministers of agriculture, environment, health, and finance among others.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

The First Woman to Win Prestigious 2020 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

52 seconds ago
1 min read

Nigeria Makes Controversial Move to Rehabilitate its Refineries

8 mins ago
1 min read

Spotlight on Africa’s Digital Artists

1 day ago
1 min read

Meet the First Black African to Umpire a Test Match

1 day ago
1 min read

Namibia Goes After Dodgy Doctors

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s First Fully-equipped Private Oncology Centre

1 day ago
1 min read

The Africans Challenging Colonial Notions about How to Wear and Care for Hair

1 day ago
2 min read

Ugandans Divided on How to Celebrate Oscar Win

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenyatta Fires Dubious Directors at State Pharmaceutical Firm

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: