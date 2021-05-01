Making Agriculture More Impactful for Africans

The UN says the average amount that low- and lower-middle-income countries invest annually in agriculture is $957 billion. So, if agriculture accounts for more than 25% of GDP in some developing countries, employs 63% of the world’s poor people and has the potential to improve food security for 80% of them, then why hasn’t this investment translated into stronger economies and better livelihoods? One of the answers is data. Or the lack of it. Many low-income countries are limited by gaping holes in agricultural and rural data that could inform planning, budgeting and policy making in this vital sector. The scarcity of high-quality, timely agricultural data is directly complicating countries’ plans for economic growth and efforts to reduce poverty. These data gaps take on added significance this year because it is a “super-year” for food systems, a year in which food production, consumption and disposal finally received the requisite global attention as the United Nations convenes the world’s first Food Systems Summit in September. With a view to improving stability and prosperity for people and the planet, the Summit is a massive undertaking, engaging millions—scientists, farmers, youth, indigenous peoples, researchers, private sector, policy leaders and ministers of agriculture, environment, health, and finance among others.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Articles
The First Woman to Win Prestigious 2020 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation
Nigeria Makes Controversial Move to Rehabilitate its Refineries
Spotlight on Africa’s Digital Artists
Meet the First Black African to Umpire a Test Match
Namibia Goes After Dodgy Doctors
Nigeria’s First Fully-equipped Private Oncology Centre
The Africans Challenging Colonial Notions about How to Wear and Care for Hair
Ugandans Divided on How to Celebrate Oscar Win
Kenyatta Fires Dubious Directors at State Pharmaceutical Firm