Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Making Nigeria’s Waters Safe Again

28 seconds ago 1 min read

Nigeria’s navy plans to strengthen its measures to root out and punish personnel who collude with kidnappers and criminals, its new naval chief said. Kidnappings in the Gulf of Guinea, which covers 2.3 million sq km and borders some 20 countries, hit a record last year, according to the International Maritime Bureau. Well-armed, violent pirates operate there out of Nigeria’s hard-to-police Delta swamps, and experts say their increasingly bold tactics show that better enforcement is badly needed. Rear Admiral A.Z. Gambo, who was appointed as Nigeria’s naval chief of staff last month, said he would take a “zero tolerance” approach and use a “heavy hand” against those who engaged in criminality. While foreign navies, such as France, Spain and Italy, patrol the region’s international waters, under Nigerian law only its naval personnel can carry arms on vessels within its coastal waters. A Nigerian court last year made the first convictions under a new anti-piracy law, but kidnappings rose nonetheless.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Tanzania Touts Itself as Tourist Destination during a Pandemic

2 mins ago
1 min read

Missed Deadline Opens Power Vacuum in Somalia

3 mins ago
1 min read

Until Recently, Genetic Research in Africa was Scanty

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ebola Rears its Ugly Head in the DRC

9 mins ago
1 min read

Tangiers in a Race Against Time after Tragedy

10 mins ago
1 min read

It’s Back to the Drawing Board after Jabs Misfire in South Africa’s Vaccine Drive

11 mins ago
1 min read

Domestic Air Travel Seems to be Taking Off in Mali

3 days ago
2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

3 days ago
1 min read

Seychelles Remains One of the World’s Most Desirable Destinations for the Discerning Traveller

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Making Nigeria’s Waters Safe Again

29 seconds ago
1 min read

Tanzania Touts Itself as Tourist Destination during a Pandemic

2 mins ago
1 min read

Missed Deadline Opens Power Vacuum in Somalia

3 mins ago
1 min read

Until Recently, Genetic Research in Africa was Scanty

4 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: